Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO Sells $95,480.00 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, John Abbot sold 300 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,500.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $23.84. 257,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

