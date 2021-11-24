DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Stock Price Down 14.8%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s stock price dropped 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 3,619,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,641,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DATS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

