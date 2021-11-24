DATATRAK International (DTRK) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS: DTRK) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DATATRAK International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DATATRAK International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A DATATRAK International Competitors 659 3169 4885 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 35.29%. Given DATATRAK International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DATATRAK International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% DATATRAK International Competitors -37.08% -1,621.13% -10.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million -$90,000.00 -749.25 DATATRAK International Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -34.12

DATATRAK International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DATATRAK International. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DATATRAK International peers beat DATATRAK International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

