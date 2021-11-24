Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Buffington Mohr McNeal’s 4th Largest Position

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.0% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,804. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.45 and its 200 day moving average is $292.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.