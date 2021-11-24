Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the October 14th total of 130,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSKIF opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

