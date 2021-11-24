Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,471 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $220.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

