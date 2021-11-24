Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 129 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $172.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

