Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 12,223 Shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) by 47.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

BGIO opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust Company Profile

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. Its investment objective is to seek to distribute a high level of current income and to earn a total return, based on the net asset value of the trust’s common shares of beneficial interest. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

