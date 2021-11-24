Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $471,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $654.06 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.89 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

