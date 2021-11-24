Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,321 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,595,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,062,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BITF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitfarms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ BITF opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.