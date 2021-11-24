Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $49.74 and a 1-year high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

