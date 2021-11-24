CYCLUB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.98 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. CYCLUB has a market cap of $155.16 million and approximately $152.98 million worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded up 121.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00068014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,215.38 or 0.07406974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,565.23 or 0.99392568 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

CYCLUB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLUB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CYCLUB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLUB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

