CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) PT Raised to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYBN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CYBN opened at $1.47 on Monday. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $238.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

