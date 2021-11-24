CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01. CYBIN INC. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.19 million and a PE ratio of -4.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,646,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,036,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

