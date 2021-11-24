Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

