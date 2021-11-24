Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $176,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack P. Ezzell sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $299,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,259 shares of company stock worth $4,258,010 over the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONEW opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $818.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

