Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Selecta Biosciences worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SELB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $370.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

