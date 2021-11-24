Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $406,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in argenx by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in argenx by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded argenx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on argenx from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $272.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.32. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 73.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.96) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.