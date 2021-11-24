Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 201.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SEEL opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEEL. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seelos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Seelos Therapeutics Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.