Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,125 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 5,831.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 308,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

In other Thryv news, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 307,265 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $9,217,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,281,509 shares of company stock worth $39,834,026. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $41.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

