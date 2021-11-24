CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

