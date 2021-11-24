CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0035 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $1,612.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00207515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.14 or 0.00823095 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

