Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Hits $0.0303 on Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $3.03 million and $3,042.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00246019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

