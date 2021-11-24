Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012485 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.31 or 0.00343193 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.91 or 0.00663841 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

