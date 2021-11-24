Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Crown worth $17,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 20.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

