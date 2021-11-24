Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,206 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 48.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 51.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 250.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 332,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 237,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.43. 17,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is 32.22%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

