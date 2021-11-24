Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,398 Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 35.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 8.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

PetroChina stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is 50.92%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

