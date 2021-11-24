Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 113,929 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,929 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,995,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 2,001,694 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SJR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of SJR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,333. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 62.34%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

