Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.55. 15,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $222.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total value of $663,628.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

