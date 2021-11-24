Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 260,857 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.53. 636,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,306,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

