Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,239. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $143.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.