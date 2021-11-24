Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Tom Brophy Sells 2,000 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £100.99 ($131.94), for a total transaction of £201,980 ($263,888.16).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 9,742 ($127.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,153.44. Croda International Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,843.10 ($76.34) and a fifty-two week high of £101.40 ($132.48).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

