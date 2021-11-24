Critical Review: Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and General Motors (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares General Motors and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $122.49 billion 0.75 $6.43 billion $7.48 8.43 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -2.30

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for General Motors and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 0 1 18 0 2.95 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $70.16, suggesting a potential upside of 11.27%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.98%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than General Motors.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 8.50% 20.41% 4.76% Lordstown Motors N/A -57.03% -49.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Motors beats Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc. The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial. The company sells vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Wuling, Maven, and OnStar brands. General Motors was founded by William C. Durant on September 16, 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.