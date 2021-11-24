CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. 29,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. CRH has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.2% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 19.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

