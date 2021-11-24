Credit Suisse Group Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $162.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

J has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.08.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $148.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92,684 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.