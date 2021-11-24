Credit Suisse AG Takes $963,000 Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Joint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Joint by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Joint by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

