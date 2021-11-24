Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Pennant Group by 40.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.78 million, a PE ratio of 75.90 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.