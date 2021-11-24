Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after buying an additional 51,986 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 81,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.42. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

