Credit Suisse AG Has $1.01 Million Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 45,736 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCP. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

