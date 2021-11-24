Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 444.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,366 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Ocugen worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocugen by 278.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,938,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,899,000 after buying an additional 9,516,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 115.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter valued at about $19,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 28.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,387,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 431.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,910,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,299 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. Ocugen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

