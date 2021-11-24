Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

