Craig Ross Sells 15,000 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Craig Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GTY Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Craig Ross sold 3,527 shares of GTY Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $25,747.10.

GTYH stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 62.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 77,462 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.