Craig Hallum Boosts Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $40.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

TITN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

