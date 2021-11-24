Craig Hallum Boosts Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target to $40.00

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TITN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
TITN opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.74. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 2nd quarter worth $2,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 92,812 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Titan Machinery Company Profile
Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.
