Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRL opened at $130.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

