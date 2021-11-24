Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.05. 2,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,946. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $17,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

