Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CBRL traded down $12.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,946. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $178.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,288,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

