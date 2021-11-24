CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $761,581.94 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Robert W. Holthausen sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $761,581.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CRA International stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $779.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. CRA International, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.04.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. CRA International had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 779.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

