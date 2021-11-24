CPUchain (CPU) Market Capitalization Tops $84,615.46

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, CPUchain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $84,615.46 and $88.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CPUchain Coin Profile

CPUchain’s launch date was July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 57,440,425 coins. CPUchain’s official website is cpuchain.org . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CPUchain is medium.com/cpuchain

Buying and Selling CPUchain

