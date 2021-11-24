Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 317 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.74.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

