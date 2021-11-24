Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $179.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.05. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

